Because ever since Lord Reith launched our magazine in 1923 as the essential companion to his new-fangled BBC, every Christmas for the last 99 years, listeners – and later viewers – have relied on Radio Times magazine for guidance.

In 2022, there is simply so much on offer, not just on the BBC and other traditional broadcasters, but also from the host of streaming services that seem to have multiplied in recent years faster than you can say Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+... How, you might wonder, are you supposed to work out what’s worth watching?

Which, of course, is where we come in. Flick through the 302 pages of this bumper double issue and you will not only read about the biggest and best programmes to be broadcast over the next 14 days, but you'll also see the streaming hits you must not miss in our expanded Christmas streaming section. And, of course, you’ll find all our best film and radio recommendations, too.

It’s a large canvas, as broad and inviting as television itself. We hope we can help you take it all in and find something special just for you. It is, after all, what we do – every week. Happy Christmas!

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Angela Ripon reminiscences on her iconic dance performance on The Morecambe and Wise Show and reveals she didn’t tell her family about it before it aired, while Eric Morecambe’s son Gary recalls watching the show with his dad.

Sigourney Weaver on how she channelled her 14-year-old self for Avatar: The Way of Water, her love of The Great British Bake Off, and how she takes inspiration from Dame Maggie Smith and has no intention of retiring.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke says he thinks everyone should learn to dance growing up, and gives some top tips on pulling off some festive fancy footwork, including avoiding dancing when drunk.

James and Joy McAvoy on growing up in Glasgow’s Drumchapel, as Joy rejects suggestions she’s jealous of her brother’s success.

Mackenzie Crook on why he’s revived Detectorists for a festive special, while co-star Toby Jones compares working on the series with his recent role in the new Indiana Jones film and reveals some of the show’s famous fans.

Sam Ryder says he feels a little uneasy that the UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision and reveals how he didn’t have high expectations going into this year’s competition.

The Christmas issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale – subscribe now to have new issues delivered straight to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight, and visit our Christmas hub for all the latest festive recommendations and news.