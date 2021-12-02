The Queen’s Speech 2021: How to watch this Christmas

The Queen’s Christmas Speech is an annual tradition which is typically broadcast on Christmas Day after lunch.

Last year, the monarch used her Christmas message to reassure anyone struggling without friends and family that they were “not alone” in the wake of the pandemic.

The 95-year-old praised acts of kindness, saying the pandemic “brought us closer” despite causing hardship, and praised NHS staff for all their hard work and boosting morale during dark times.

This year, the Queen’s Speech is likely to highlight the importance of family after another difficult year due to COVID-19. The monarch is likely to touch on the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, as she spends her first Christmas without him after 73 years of marriage. The former Duke of Edinburgh died on 9th April 2021.

The Queen’s 2020 message was recorded in mid-December with a pared-back film crew and adhered to government guidance.

It’s expected that this year’s message will also be recorded in the middle of December, and Her Majesty will likely offer some personal reflections on 2021.

When is the Queen’s Speech on TV?

The Queen’s Speech airs on Christmas Day, which this year falls on a Saturday, at 3pm.

The address will be available to watch on BBC One, ITV, Sky One, Sky News and to listen to on BBC Radio 4. You can also watch online through the Royal Family YouTube Channel and their Facebook page.

What will the Queen talk about during this year’s speech?

It’s likely that the Queen will reference the challenges the nation has faced as a result of the pandemic – although last year Her Majesty avoided using the words “pandemic”, “coronavirus” or “COVID-19”, despite them being a dominant theme of her speech.

The Queen will offer some personal reflections and views on the year gone by, and possibly highlight the importance of family, and acts of selfless kindness which have united us during the pandemic. It’s expected that Her Majesty will also pay tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

The speech is traditionally pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace in mid-December and usually lasts around 10 minutes. It is then followed by the national anthem.

The Queen's Speech will be broadcast on Christmas Day.