Polin returns! Nicola Coughlan shares exciting selfie from the set of Bridgerton season 2

Nicola Coughlan has teased the return of one of Bridgerton‘s fan-favourite couples in a snap taken from the set of the hit period drama.

The Derry Girls star, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix show, posted a selfie of her alongside Luke Newton – who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton.

She posted the image with the caption “Polin: Year Two” – a nod to the couple-name fans have for Penelope and Colin.

In the first season of the show, it was obvious that Penelope had a major crush on her childhood friend Colin. Unfortunately, Colin was utterly oblivious. And despite Penelope’s best efforts, Colin fell head-over-heels for Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) and proposed to her.

Luckily for Penelope, Colin called off the marriage at the last minute. But he still has no idea Penelope is in love with him…

After it arrived on Netflix last December, Bridgerton quickly became the most-watched series ever on the streamer – and fans are now eagerly awaiting the second run of the steamy period drama.

Filming on the second run of the series got underway again in April, and although a release date has not been confirmed fans can probably reasonably expect the next series to be released at some point in 2022.

Where the first season was based on the first book in Julia Quinn’s novel series, The Duke and I, the second season is adapted from follow-up novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and shifts focus to the love life of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

And fans will have to wait until season four before Penelope and Colin take on the central roles. It it not until the fourth novel in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, that their love story is told.