The Platinum Jubilee Souvenir Issue of Radio Times is out now

Queen Elizabeth II has been on the cover of Radio Times more than any person in the magazine’s long history. Her coronation in June 1953 was a momentous occasion for the country and helped the BBC’s television service establish itself as part of the fabric of the nation.

In this special issue, Jonathan and David Dimbleby look back on the part their father, Richard, played in the coronation. Plus, we spend a morning with 19-year-old Trooper Brooke Collins as she prepares herself, and her horse, to take part in the Trooping of the Colour ceremony.

Radio Times factual editor Sherna Noah also sits down with Claire Popplewell, the creative director of BBC One’s upcoming documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen.

Also in this week’s Radio Times magazine:

The Midwich Cuckoos star Keeley Hawes discusses the increase in female representation in TV production. “It’s something that is changing. Ten years ago if, say, you wanted a female director of photography, there was one, called Cinders,” she says of Cinders Forshaw, with whom she worked on Tipping the Velvet (1998). “And you couldn’t get her because she was always busy, because she was brilliant! Now there are options, and you can see those differences when you’re crewing up for a show: there are women there. And it just makes a difference. Having a mixture of male and female energy on set, and anywhere, is a good thing.”

Borgen star Birgitte Nyborg discusses why she won’t reveal her gender or sexuality: “I’m all for every gender, every freedom of choice – completely 100 per cent. But defining it? That’s my own business. I’m not going to write my sexuality down in any official report, ever. How can you ask me that? Who’s forcing me to identify with my gender? I understand non-binary but I’m just voting out.”

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Radio Times is releasing a 116-page commemorative edition, featuring covers, articles and illustrations from our archive

