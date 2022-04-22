There's also good news for fans of the teen survival show The Wilds, which returns for its second season almost a year-and-a-half after its first run, while Titus Welliver returns as detective Harry Bosch in a new spin-off series available on the free Prime Video add-on IMDb TV.

May sees an interesting selection of titles added to the Amazon Prime Video catalogue – with everything from sports documentaries to teen reality series and sci-fi dramas represented in the streamer's slate.

And on the film front, hit animated superhero flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – which is getting a sequel next year – is added to the platform, as is the brand new thriller The Contractor, which stars Chris Pine in the lead role.

Read on for everything you need to know about what's coming to Prime Video in May.

New on Prime Video in May 2022: All the films and shows coming up

Friday 6th May 2022

The Wilds season 2 The return of the dystopian teen drama series which follows a group of teenage girls stranded on an island after a plane crash

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith Canadian documentary following the cold case and controversial investigation into the murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a 22-year-old who was killed in her own home in 1974

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico season 4 Fourth season of the reality series that puts 10 comics in a room for a battle of wits – with the person who keeps a straight face the longest winning a grand prize

The Contractor Action thriller following a special forces sergeant who lands a contract with a private underground military force after he is involuntarily discharged from the army

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) Hugely acclaimed animated film following Miles Morales as he meets alternate versions of himself during an epic battle to save the multiverse

Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) Titus Welliver returns as detective Harry Bosch in this spin-off series, which follows the character as he finds himself working with his one-time enemy Honey Chandler

Tuesday 10th May 2022

Respect (2021) Jennifer Hudson gives a barnstorming performance as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in this biopic from first-time feature filmmaker Liesl Tommy

Friday 13th May 2022

The Kids in the Hall season 1 The Canadian comedy sketch show is revived after nearly three decades – with Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, and Mark McKinney returning for more skits

Soho Theatre Live season 3 Another selection of live comedy filmed at the Soho Theatre, featuring some of the biggest and best comics in the UK

Wednesday 18th May 2022

Lovestruck High season 1 New reality show narrated by Lindsay Lohan, which sees 15 single British students placed in an American high school tasked with trying to secure a date for prom

Friday 20th May 2022

Night Sky Sci-fi drama starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek as a married couple who discover a portal in their garden leading to a deserted planet.

Friday 27th May 2022

Kick Like Tayla Documentary giving an insight into the public and personal challenges that AFLW player and boxer Tayla Harris has faced in her career so far

Iain Stirling Comedy Special The comedian and Love Island narrator performs his latest stand-up set

