It's a theme which will continue in season five, it seems, with the trailer teasing an arc in which BoJack (Will Arnett) struggles to become a healthier person. This is signposted by two recurring motifs: BoJack’s late-night existential sigh, and a repeated phrase from his best friend Diane (Alison Brie): “You say you want to get better and you don’t know how.”

In a statement released alongside the trailer, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg expanded on what to expect when the series lands on Netflix later this month:

"All right, season five of BoJack Horseman, here we go. Has it really been five seasons? Where does the time go, huh? Anyway, this season finds BoJack starring in a new TV show called Philbert, playing a character with disturbing parallels to BoJack’s real life, echoes that force BoJack to confront himself and his past in ways large and small, but the main thing that happens this season is Diane gets a haircut. We spent a lot of time figuring out the haircut — the style, the volume, the bounce, the sheen — and we’re really proud of the way it came out. We really think people are going to like this new season, and Diane’s new haircut!"

We can't wait.

BoJack Horseman series five is available to stream on Netflix from 14th September