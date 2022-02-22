No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev faces the enigmatic Benoit Paire in his opening clash as the top seed of the ATP 500 event.

The Mexican Open first round continues today with a host of big names jostling for position in their opening matches of the tournament.

The Russian star is closing in on Novak Djokovic – who is currently playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships – at the top of the ATP World Rankings and could overtake the Serbian in the weeks to come should results fall his way.

Beyond Medvedev, reigning champion Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are among the top contenders for the Mexican Open as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas, while No.6 seed Cam Norrie is in action hoping to give British fans something to enjoy.

Fans around the world will be tuning in for all the latest coverage of the action out in Acapulco as the 2022 season picks up pace.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Mexican Open 2022 order of play for today.

Mexican Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 22nd February

Estadio

From midnight

[1] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Not before 2am

[4] Rafael Nadal (ESP) v [LL] Denis Kudla (USA)

Not before 4am

[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Grandstand Caliente.mx

From midnight

[5] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) v Tommy Paul (USA)

[6] Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [Q] Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v [Q] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Cancha 1

From midnight

[WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP) v [Q]Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

[PR] Pablo Andujar (ESP) v [WC] Alex Hernandez (MEX)

Cancha 2

From 1:20am

Marcos Giron (USA) v John Millman (AUS)

