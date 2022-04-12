The star – who played Pauline Fowler’s niece in the long-running BBC One soap – was diagnosed with the illness in January 2019.

Former EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

In 2020, she got the all-clear, telling had told The Irish News: “I got the all clear. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about recovery.”

But in June 2021, she announced that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, writing on her website: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.”

Melanie was best known for her role as Mary Flaherty in EastEnders, who was the long-lost great niece of Pauline Fowler.

The actress also starred in a number of period dramas including ITV's A Dinner Full of Herbs.

She also portrayed a doctor in the movie Ordinary Love, which starred Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson.

