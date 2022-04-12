EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen dies aged 46
The actress was best known for her role as Pauline Fowler's niece in EastEnders.
Former EastEnders actress Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46 after a battle with breast cancer.
The star – who played Pauline Fowler’s niece in the long-running BBC One soap – was diagnosed with the illness in January 2019.
In 2020, she got the all-clear, telling had told The Irish News: “I got the all clear. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about recovery.”
But in June 2021, she announced that she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, writing on her website: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.”
Melanie was best known for her role as Mary Flaherty in EastEnders, who was the long-lost great niece of Pauline Fowler.
The actress also starred in a number of period dramas including ITV's A Dinner Full of Herbs.
She also portrayed a doctor in the movie Ordinary Love, which starred Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson.
More to follow…
