Exclusive – Matt Baker meets a sheep called Jägerbomb in Our Farm in the Dales preview
The Countryfile host continues helping at his parents' Durham farm in episode two of Our Farm in the Dales.
Published:
Countryfile’s Matt Baker takes his family on a sheep-finding mission in an exclusive first-look clip of tonight’s Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.
The documentary series, which premiered on More4 last week, follows the former The One Show host as he moves his family from Hertfordshire to his Durham childhood home to help his parents run their farm after Matt’s mum, Janice, was seriously injured in July 2020.
In the teaser clip, we see Matt, his wife Nicola and their two children Luke and Molly travel to Snowdonia to collect 10 ewes from Glenda Hughes’ award-winning flock of Black Welsh Mountain Sheep.
Driving through the Welsh valleys, the Baker family arrive at Glenda’s farm where they meet the father of their lambs – a sheep named Jägerbomb. “Jägerbomb?” Matt laughs. “Well, they’ve got the most beautiful temperament.”
“How did you choose the ones that you’ve selected for us then?” Matt asks Glenda, who responds: “Well, actually, I was going to keep them all. Famous last words.”
In episode two of Our Farm in the Dales, Matt borrows heavy machinery from an old family friend to build a brand new road around the farm and finds himself in a race against the rain when fixing a hole in the roof of the chickens’ new barn.
Meanwhile, the whole family gets a welcome break from the farm work when their puppies are born and Matt’s dad Mike has to say goodbye to his old classic car – a 1946 Dodge – after leaving it in a field for 20 years.