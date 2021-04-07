Countryfile’s Matt Baker takes his family on a sheep-finding mission in an exclusive first-look clip of tonight’s Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.

Advertisement

The documentary series, which premiered on More4 last week, follows the former The One Show host as he moves his family from Hertfordshire to his Durham childhood home to help his parents run their farm after Matt’s mum, Janice, was seriously injured in July 2020.

In the teaser clip, we see Matt, his wife Nicola and their two children Luke and Molly travel to Snowdonia to collect 10 ewes from Glenda Hughes’ award-winning flock of Black Welsh Mountain Sheep.

Driving through the Welsh valleys, the Baker family arrive at Glenda’s farm where they meet the father of their lambs – a sheep named Jägerbomb. “Jägerbomb?” Matt laughs. “Well, they’ve got the most beautiful temperament.”

“How did you choose the ones that you’ve selected for us then?” Matt asks Glenda, who responds: “Well, actually, I was going to keep them all. Famous last words.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In episode two of Our Farm in the Dales, Matt borrows heavy machinery from an old family friend to build a brand new road around the farm and finds himself in a race against the rain when fixing a hole in the roof of the chickens’ new barn.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the whole family gets a welcome break from the farm work when their puppies are born and Matt’s dad Mike has to say goodbye to his old classic car – a 1946 Dodge – after leaving it in a field for 20 years.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.