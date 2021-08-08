Night Court and Scrubs star Markie Post dies aged 70

American actress Markie Post has passed away aged 70 after an almost four-year battle with cancer.

The sad news was reported by Deadline after being confirmed by her long-time manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

A statement released by her family read: “For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Throughout a career that spanned four decades, Post appeared in numerous films and TV shows, with prominent roles including Christine Sullivan on the sitcom Night Court and Terri Michaels in the action-adventure series The Fall Guy.

She also had a recurring role on Scrubs as Dr. Elliot Reid’s mother Lily, while her most notable big screen role was playing the mother of the titular character in the 1998 comedy There’s Something About Mary.

Post continued acting even after her diagnosis with cancer, and her final film appearance was in the Lifetime festive romcom Four Christmases and a Wedding in 2017, while on the small screen she appeared in an episode of Netflix horror comedy Santa Clarita Diet in 2018.

Before her acting career took off, she had a successful stint working behind the scenes on various game shows including Split Second and Double Dare, while she was an on-camera card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks.

Her game show connection continued later in her career, and she was a celebrity contestant on a number of shows, appearing as many as 80 times on The $10,000 Pyramid.

