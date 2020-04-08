Accoring to Variety, Minsky and Duff had been looking to offer a more mature take on the character, depicting the typical lifestyle of a 30-something woman, but Disney had wanted a more family-friendly version.

Minsky allegedly walked away as a result and production on the Lizzie McGuire reboot was halted shortly after, with Duff asking for the show to be moved from Disney+ to Hulu (a streaming service with more more mature content).

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This week, Minsky joined the show's writers had a virtual meeting using the conference call app Zoom, as reported by JustJared, which has led some fans to speculate that she could once again be involved in the project.

More like this

Neither Minsky or Disney has officially responded to the rumours.

Earlier this week, Duff spoke to People about the current status of the Lizzie McGuire series on Disney+.

"There’s still conversations going on in hopes that we can find a way to meet in the middle and both bend a little bit," she said. "I understand that they have to protect their brand and there’s pretty strict guidelines on what that looks like.

"I just have to make sure it’s the right move for me and that I feel like I’m honouring her and the character, and that it will be relatable to the people who grew up with her because those are the people I really want to speak to."

Sign up to Disney+ with a seven day trial. You can also subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.