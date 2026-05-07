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Legends review: This brisk Netflix thriller finds Steve Coogan in his element
Writer Neil Forsyth has struck gold again with his new six-part drama that's layered with high stakes and humour.
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Published: Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 8:01 am
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