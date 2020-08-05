In an interview with Forbes, Sutherland said: "I’ve always left the door slightly ajar for 24 if someone comes up with a great idea."

He also added that he wouldn't mind what form the comeback takes, as long as it makes sense for the story. He explained: "I’ve been banging my head against a brick wall for a movie for so long that I’ve got a concussion.

"Honestly, the form more 24 would take doesn’t matter to me as much as the quality of the story. If someone comes up with a great story that can be told in two hours, then we’re going to make a movie, but if someone comes up with a great story that could be 24 hours, we’ll do the show."

Sutherland went on to reminisce about the "dynamic" experience of filming the fan-favourite show, stating it was a "gift" to work on something where "a character was allowed to have such highs and lows in such a fast period of time is a gift."

"There are very few setups that will allow you to do that," he added, "and I find that incredibly fun, challenging, and exciting."

But that doesn't mean he doesn't have reservations about a new incarnation of 24. "There’s been nine seasons, and I think it rests in a credible place. The difficulty is you don’t ever want to do anything that is going to damage that."

The comments come following the release of Sutherland's crime drama The Fugitive, which premiered on Quibi on 3rd August and which saw him collaborate with 24 director Stephen Hopkins.

