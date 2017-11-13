Many of Wilson’s literary creations have gone on to become BAFTA-winning and nominated screen adaptations, including: The Story of Tracy Beaker; The Dumping Ground; Hetty Feather; Girls in Love; Double Act; Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum.

Jacqueline Wilson said: “I’m so pleased and proud to be given this very special award. I’m very much looking forward to the event and being able to celebrate with all the talented people who have made this possible.”

Jacqueline Wilson has sold over 40 million books in the UK and many more worldwide.

In 2002, Wilson was awarded the OBE for services to literacy in schools and her triumph in encouraging kids to start reading.

The British Academy Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 26th November at The Roundhouse, London