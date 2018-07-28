The negotiations are believed to have intensified earlier this week in light of the news that UK TV channels would be removed from Virgin Media; 10 stations – including Dave and Gold – were pulled from the network last weekend after talks between the two firms failed to resolve a dispute over fees.

But Virgin Media customers will be relieved to hear that ITV channels – which air shows including Love Island and The Only Way is Essex – will remain on the service.

ITV's chief executive, Carolyn McCall, said in a statement: "This exciting new commercial partnership has many benefits for both our businesses and for consumers. We are therefore pleased to be extending and enhancing our long-term relationship with Virgin Media."

"This is the start of a positive new chapter for ITV and Virgin Media, forging a deeper relationship," added Virgin Media's chief executive, Tom Mockridge. "We are pleased to be extending our long-term partnership, bringing significant new benefits to both companies and our respective viewers and customers."

Unfortunately, agreement hasn't been forthcoming between Virgin and UKTV with the service replacing all ten channels with new offerings and the two companies both arguing their side of the dispute on social media.