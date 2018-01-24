The episode began as a grim depiction of the stale, 20-year-old marriage between wedding photographer Adrian and Harriet. Their sexual life has dried up, they're in debt, and Adrian seems to have given up entirely - his love of Pot Noodle as good an indicator as any.

After almost twenty minutes of depressing marital monotony in which Harriet tried in vain to reignite the spark in their marriage, the episode took a profoundly dark turn when it was revealed that, for 9 years, Adrian had kept their former cleaner Agnes imprisoned as a sex slave in their cellar. Somewhere along the way, he had fathered a child with her, and now the two were subsisting on, you guessed it - Pot Noodle.

However, there was one final twist in the tale - at the end of the episode, Agnes had managed to overpower Adrian, leading Harriet to discover what had been going on in the cellar. The episode closes with a shot of Adrian, now being held captive by his wife and former captive, being handed a Pot Noodle by his young son.

More like this

Viewers took to Twitter to share their disbelief at the episode, along with some negative PR for the instant noodle brand.

Though one Twitter user reported having a "craving" for Pot Noodle after all was said and done...

And others were more concerned with how the Pot Noodle was being prepared and consumed:

Advertisement

Inside No 9 airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC1.