Initially, the new initiative was solely focused on making Webber's musicals accessible to the public, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Evita and Cats.

Each show was available to stream for free for 48 hours, with some additional extras and the option to donate to The Actors' Fund, which helps performers who are out of work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, The Shows Must Go On will continue, but with musicals beyond those that Webber has worked on, starting with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic favourite The Sound of Music, starring Carrie Underwood.

The Sound of Music will go live on YouTube on Friday 22nd May at 7pm BST and will be available to watch for free for 48 hours, before being taken down. Perfect for some weekend entertainment!

If you're looking for more Webber content, the composer is also dropping several covers of popular songs on his Twitter page. If you ever wanted to find out what Daft Punk’s Get Lucky would sound like in a musical, here’s your chance.

Recently, The National Theatre announced a similar programme with their National Theatre at Home initiative, bringing the biggest stage shows to screen. Each Thursday (from 7pm), they’ll be live-streaming a play on their YouTube channel for free.

This kicked off on Thursday 2nd April with a recording of One Man Two Guvnors, featuring Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden.

A new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be available every Friday from 7pm for free for 48 hours. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.