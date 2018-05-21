Winner of 26 Grammy awards, Estefan is the queen of Latin pop and has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Here's everything you need to know about On Your Feet!

What's it about?

On Your Feet! charts Gloria’s rise to super-stardom, from her humble beginnings in Cuba, to the streets of Miami, to hitting the big time.

More like this

It's also about her intense love affair with her husband Emilio, who was a founding member of the Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound – fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.

Does it include her greatest hits?

Expect to hear "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You", "Conga", "Get On Your Feet", "Don’t Want To Lose You Now" and "1-2-3", and of course Estefan's show-stopping "Coming Out of the Dark" performance at the 1991 Grammy Awards.

When is it?

It will have a limited run from 14 June 2019 at one of the West End's grandest theatres, the London Coliseum, which is usually home to the English National Opera.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at £23 plus booking fee. Presale tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Who's starring?

The cast hasn't been announced yet, but there are big-hitters behind the scenes. On Your Feet! is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Advertisement

What can I dance to right now?

Check out the teaser video below.