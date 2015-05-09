In American TV, they do things a little differently. Around this time every year, the five major networks – ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW – announce the renewal or cancellation of series that haven't yet learned their fate. It's a tumultuous time. For the big hitters it's an expected recommission, for many there's a deep sigh of relief, and for the unlucky few... it's a bloodbath. And for fans? It's one big anxious wait to see whether their favourites will live to see another series.

Advertisement

Here in the UK, we may be an ocean apart but be it Grey's Anatomy, New Girl or Nashville, we care for our favourite series no less deeply. So, here – network by network – is a rundown of the fate of America's biggest series. Fingers crossed your favourite has made the grade...