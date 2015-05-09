Has your favourite US show been renewed or cancelled?
The American networks have been awfully busy announcing their 2015 renewals and cancellations – but has your beloved series made the cut?
In American TV, they do things a little differently. Around this time every year, the five major networks – ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW – announce the renewal or cancellation of series that haven't yet learned their fate. It's a tumultuous time. For the big hitters it's an expected recommission, for many there's a deep sigh of relief, and for the unlucky few... it's a bloodbath. And for fans? It's one big anxious wait to see whether their favourites will live to see another series.
Here in the UK, we may be an ocean apart but be it Grey's Anatomy, New Girl or Nashville, we care for our favourite series no less deeply. So, here – network by network – is a rundown of the fate of America's biggest series. Fingers crossed your favourite has made the grade...
ABC
American Crime: RENEWED
The Bachelor: RENEWED
black-ish: RENEWED
Castle: RENEWED
Cristela: CANCELLED
Dancing With the Stars: RENEWED
Forever: CANCELLED
Fresh Off the Boat: RENEWED
Galavant: RENEWED
The Goldbergs: RENEWED
Grey's Anatomy: RENEWED
How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED
Marvel's Agent Carter: RENEWED
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: RENEWED
The Middle: RENEWED
Mistresses: SEASON 3 PREMIERES IN SUMMER 2015
Modern Family: RENEWED
Nashville: RENEWED
Once Upon a Time: RENEWED
Resurrection: CANCELLED
Revenge: CANCELLED
Rookie Blue: SEASON 6 PREMIERES IN SUMMER 2015
Scandal: RENEWED
Secrets and Lies: RENEWED
Selfie: CANCELLED
Shark Tank: RENEWED
The Taste: CANCELLED