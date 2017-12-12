Lord Sugar indulged himself in a few chants of "loser, loser" but Morgan was as magnanimous in defeat as you're ever likely to see him, saying “Well played Lord Sugar, you win, I lose," before adding "I’ve lost 8lbs. I’m quite happy about that. It’ll probably get me a DVD deal to lose weight.”

And the big winner was Great Ormond Street Hospital, which got not only Morgan's loser's cheque for £5,000 but also Lord Sugar's too.

That left it to Dr Hilary to deliver some bad news to the pair: "You’re both still overweight.”