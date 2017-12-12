Lord Sugar has won the latest battle in his ongoing rivalry with Piers Morgan, shedding more than twice as much as the Good Morning Britain star in their two-month weight-loss challenge.

The weigh-in, hosted by Dr Hilary during Tuesday's edition of GMB, showed that Lord Sugar had dropped an impressive 19lbs, or 1 stone 5lbs, while Morgan had managed just 8lbs.

Lord Sugar indulged himself in a few chants of "loser, loser" but Morgan was as magnanimous in defeat as you're ever likely to see him, saying “Well played Lord Sugar, you win, I lose," before adding "I’ve lost 8lbs. I’m quite happy about that. It’ll probably get me a DVD deal to lose weight.”

And the big winner was Great Ormond Street Hospital, which got not only Morgan's loser's cheque for £5,000 but also Lord Sugar's too.

That left it to Dr Hilary to deliver some bad news to the pair: "You’re both still overweight.”

