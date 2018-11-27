"Four seconds before air and this was the scene in the studio," she told viewers, before a clip showing a frazzled Piers getting mic'd-up moments before the live show aired.

Piers, who clearly saw the funny side, said: "Never missed a plane. Never missed an on air time. I was just having a good old chat with the make-up artist.

"I was there, someone came in casually and said, 'Yeah, 40 seconds until we're on air'. I went, 'What?!'"

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes – who last year was voted the UK's best breakfast presenter of all time by RadioTimes.com readers – quipped on Twitter: "Arriving in studio early is like arriving at an airport early - a waste of time. 4 Seconds before transmission ? Believe me that's not cutting it fine. Could read the paper in that time. Honestly, youngsters today."

"Exactly," Piers responded. "I learned from the breakfast show Master..."

Fingers crossed you don't make a habit of it though, Piers — we're not sure Susanna would be too pleased...