Final Space season 3 on Netflix: When is its UK release date?

Animated Netflix show Final Space is gearing up for its third season, which sees hero Gary and his team trapped, a month after completing their rescue mission of Quinn Ergon in the second series.

Advertisement

While lucky US viewers have already had the opportunity to binge watch season three, UK viewers are still waiting for the latest episodes.

So when can we expect the release date to be and what tantalising morsels do we have about the new series? Keep reading for all we know so far.

Final Space season 3 Netflix release date UK

As yet, there is no confirmation for the Netflix release date for Final Space season three – but we’ll update this page with more news as soon as it comes in. The air date may have been delayed due to the pandemic, but it’s not unusual for US shows to take a while to reach the UK schedules. Patience is a virtue and all that.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Final Space cast

Actor Olan Rogers continues to voice both Gary and Mooncake, as well as Tribore Menendez and additional characters across the series. Ashly Burch (Ash Graven) and Coty Galloway (Avocato) join him once again, as does Tika Sumpter, who returns as the recently rescued Quinn Ergon.

David Tennant is back in pursuit of Gary and co as Lord Commander, while Tom Kenny and Fred Armisen return as HUE and KVN respectively, alongside providing voices for several other characters.

Claudia Black also reprises her role as antagonist Sheryl Goodspeed. She was the wife of Gary’s father John Goodspeed (Ron Perlman), who was previously killed by a bomb after sacrificing himself.

Final Space season 3 trailer

The season three trailer from US channel Adult Swim gives us a taste of what’s to come. It has been available online since February, and you can check it out here:

What is Final Space about?

Final Space is an adult animated series telling the story of astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his alien friend Mooncake. While Gary is somewhat dim-witted, Mooncake is a very powerful being, and together they are pursued by the telekinetic Lord Commander. They must also contend with the mystery of Final Space, a mysterious realm where the universe will end unless they can find a way to save it.

Advertisement

Final Space seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.