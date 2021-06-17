Final Space season 3 on Netflix: When is its UK release date?
Everything you need to know about the third series, including release date, plot, trailer and cast.
Published:
Animated Netflix show Final Space is gearing up for its third season, which sees hero Gary and his team trapped, a month after completing their rescue mission of Quinn Ergon in the second series.
While lucky US viewers have already had the opportunity to binge watch season three, UK viewers are still waiting for the latest episodes.
So when can we expect the release date to be and what tantalising morsels do we have about the new series? Keep reading for all we know so far.
Final Space season 3 Netflix release date UK
As yet, there is no confirmation for the Netflix release date for Final Space season three – but we’ll update this page with more news as soon as it comes in. The air date may have been delayed due to the pandemic, but it’s not unusual for US shows to take a while to reach the UK schedules. Patience is a virtue and all that.
Final Space cast
Actor Olan Rogers continues to voice both Gary and Mooncake, as well as Tribore Menendez and additional characters across the series. Ashly Burch (Ash Graven) and Coty Galloway (Avocato) join him once again, as does Tika Sumpter, who returns as the recently rescued Quinn Ergon.
David Tennant is back in pursuit of Gary and co as Lord Commander, while Tom Kenny and Fred Armisen return as HUE and KVN respectively, alongside providing voices for several other characters.
Claudia Black also reprises her role as antagonist Sheryl Goodspeed. She was the wife of Gary’s father John Goodspeed (Ron Perlman), who was previously killed by a bomb after sacrificing himself.
Final Space season 3 trailer
The season three trailer from US channel Adult Swim gives us a taste of what’s to come. It has been available online since February, and you can check it out here:
What is Final Space about?
Final Space is an adult animated series telling the story of astronaut Gary Goodspeed and his alien friend Mooncake. While Gary is somewhat dim-witted, Mooncake is a very powerful being, and together they are pursued by the telekinetic Lord Commander. They must also contend with the mystery of Final Space, a mysterious realm where the universe will end unless they can find a way to save it.
Final Space seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.