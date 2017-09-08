You’ll feel like you're actually in Hogwarts with this new animated Harry Potter e-book
Shut up and take our galleons!
Good news, muggles: a new interactive Harry Potter book has been released. And not in The Monster Book of Monsters trying-to-eat-your-hands-off kind of interactive: Amazon’s Kindle in Motion's version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone features art, animations, and videos of the Boy Who Lived’s first wizarding adventure.
Highlights from the moving book include a multi-page spread of a living Diagon Alley, an animated portrait of Draco Malfoy and a handy guide to trolls. Throw in Madam Pince lurking behind you shushing any noise and it’ll actually be like reading a book in Hogwarts library.
However, the animations have not been conjured by a wizard, but Harry Potter artist Jim Kay, who created the beloved illustrated print edition of The Philosopher’s Stone in 2015. He’ll be bringing back art work from that edition, as well as adding never-before-seen work.
And the best bit: there’s no need to apparate over to Flourish and Blotts to get hold of a copy – the e-book is available to download on tablet and mobile devices via Amazon.