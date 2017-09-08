Good news, muggles: a new interactive Harry Potter book has been released. And not in The Monster Book of Monsters trying-to-eat-your-hands-off kind of interactive: Amazon’s Kindle in Motion's version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone features art, animations, and videos of the Boy Who Lived’s first wizarding adventure.

Advertisement

Highlights from the moving book include a multi-page spread of a living Diagon Alley, an animated portrait of Draco Malfoy and a handy guide to trolls. Throw in Madam Pince lurking behind you shushing any noise and it’ll actually be like reading a book in Hogwarts library.