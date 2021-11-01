Worzel Gummidge finds himself in trouble in trailer for new Guy Forks special
Mackenzie Crook is back as the titular scarecrow in an upcoming episode guest starring Toby Jones and Paul Kaye.
Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge is taking on ‘Guy Forks’ in an exclusive trailer for the upcoming BBC One special.
The family drama, which is based on Barbara Euphan Todd’s classic books, is returning for a Bonfire Night special this Saturday, which sees the titular scarecrow’s cousin Guy Forks come to Scatterbrook.
In the trailer, which can be exclusively shared by RadioTimes.com, we’re introduced to After Life‘s Paul Kaye as Guy – the scarecrow cousin of Worzel who’s taken his rightful place at the top of the Scatterbrook bonfire when Worzel stops by to say hello.
“You should think about retiring, come out to the fields and scare some crows,” Worzel tells Guy, who replies: “Ha! Standing still all day?”
Guy then manages to convince Worzel to swap places with him, with Worzel telling John and Susan: “Anything he can do, I can do too!”
Of course, Worzel doesn’t seem to realise what he’s signed himself up for and finds himself stuck at the top of the bonfire, with Susan heard saying: “Worzel’s in danger. We have to find Guy Forks!”
The upcoming episode will see Mackenzie Crook reunite with his Detectorists co-star Toby Jones, who plays all six members of the Village Committee: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman.
Fellow cast members Steve Pemberton (Mr Braithwaite), Rosie Cavaliero (Mrs Braithwaite), Vicki Pepperdine (Aunt Sally), India Brown (Susan) and Thierry Wickens (John) will also be returning for Saturday’s special and two future episodes.