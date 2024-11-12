Ahead of the show's launch, RadioTimes.com caught up with David Henrie as he teased "big things" to come for the show's season finale, which was yet to be filmed.

Asked if there were going to be some exciting celebrity cameos in the spin-off show like the original, Henrie said: "Yes! We're actually working on a couple big things for our season finale, which I can't share too much about, but you're gonna love it."

Those who are fans of the original Disney Channel series will remember the likes of Shakira, Wilmer Valderrama, Dwayne Johnson and Cindy Crawford all guest starring – to just name a few – and it appears there are even more to come in the Disney Plus series.

Henrie continued: "We're working on a couple of big potential people to get involved. As the show catches its legs in the second and third going on into multiple seasons... we would love to have some fun cameos from some big actors like the original."

Henrie admitted that it was returning to the original Waverly sets that reminded him of the cameos that took place.

"The second I got there, I was overwhelmed with memories," Henrie told RadioTimes.com of returning to the original lair set.

"I was like, 'I remember Selena would nap there every day after lunch and I fell asleep there. I remember we were doing scenes with this guest star there, and The Rock was right there and Cindy Crawford - oh yeah, Shakira was walking by right there'.

"All these people were in the original show, on this set, and around that set just brought back all those memories. It was crazy."

