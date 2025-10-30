The Witcher season 4 arrives on Netflix today, with viewers intrigued to see whether Liam Hemsworth can effectively fill the boots of Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia.

Ad

The streaming platform appears to have some faith in the recast, having pushed ahead with plans for a fifth season of the fantasy series before the reception to this fourth entry could be registered.

Unlike season 3, which was split into two parts, The Witcher's latest entry will drop all at once on Netflix, with a simultaneous launch planned across the globe.

The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.

"As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

Here's when you can expect The Witcher season 4 to drop on Netflix in your part of the world.

What time is The Witcher season 4 released on Netflix?

Laurence Fishburne as Regis in The Witcher season 4. Netflix

The Witcher season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 30th October at 7am GMT in the UK.

Around the world, that time looks like:

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

4am (Brazil)

8am CET (Central Europe)

12:30pm (India)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

7pm (New Zealand)

How many episodes are in The Witcher season 4?

The Witcher season 4 consists of eight episodes in total, making it approximately the same length as earlier entries.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher season 4?

Yes! Check out the trailer for The Witcher season 4 here:

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad