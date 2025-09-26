There has been plenty of speculation online about why Cavill left, such as creative differences when it came to the actor’s vision for his character, with Cavill reportedly wanting to stick as closely to the original source material as possible, but nothing has been confirmed or denied by those directly involved – until now.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hissrich revealed that the conversation had gone on “for a while”, as Cavill “personally wanted to end his time as Geralt”.

She continued: “He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don't want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don't want to do. I think that's why it felt like a really symbiotic decision."

Hissrich went on to say that conversations never arose about ending the show after Cavill's exit, adding: "The show is bigger than one actor. It’s bigger than me. There’s a book series, there’s a video game. We are the third entry into this. So The Witcher lives whether or not we go.”

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Netflix

Cavill announced his departure from the show after three seasons back in October 2022.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” he wrote in a post on social media.

He added that Liam Hemsworth "will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men".

The Witcher season 4 is set to premiere on 30th October, and fans were recently treated to their first look at Hemsworth in action in a brand new trailer, which shows the actor donning the Geralt wig and taking on a terrifying spirit.

The Witcher season 4 will be released on 30th October on Netflix.

