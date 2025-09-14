Alongside the news, fans were also treated to their first clip of Hemsworth in the role, as he dons the iconic Geralt wig to take on a terrifying wraith.

The first footage of the new season sees Geralt battling the spirit - and almost being taken into its lair - before defeating it by plucking out its heart and turning it to dust.

Hemsworth will be joined by returning stars including Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Joey Batey as Jaskier (although Hemsworth's won't be the only recasting this season, with Kim Bodnia previously confirming he won't return as Vesemir).

The Hunger Games actor previously opened up about the recasting, comparing it to Doctor Who.

"This was a really unique situation that I don’t think many actors have ever dealt with apart from maybe the people who have played Doctor Who characters over the years because predominantly the rest of the cast has stayed the same, but the lead actor has changed," he told Collider.

He added: "For me, it felt like coming in and starting high school when everyone else is already friends and has relationships with each other and has been there since the beginning.

Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Liam Hemsworth and Joey Batey at a table read for The Witcher season 4 Netflix

"At times you kind of feel like an outsider, and it’s nothing like any of the cast or crew has treated me in that way. Everyone has been nothing but welcoming and extremely aware of what the situation is."

Meanwhile, his co-stars previously revealed how seriously he's taking the role, with Batey telling RadioTimes.com at the time of season 3's release that the actor was "in training".

"I think he's just using this time before we shoot to train and to study all the books and throw himself into this," he added.

"No one can ask anything more than just complete committal to this role, and that's what he's doing. We're all really excited."

The Witcher season 4 will be released on 30th October on Netflix.

