Last Monday, the credits rolled before 9:55pm and yesterday's episode was the same, coming to an end early just as Tyrion's trial for the murder of King Joffrey had gotten really interesting.

I don't begrudge the writers the right to leave us on a cliffhanger – and however much Game of Thrones you get you're always left wanting more – but with just ten Mondays a year made more bearable by the prospect of Westerosian goodness, those extra few minutes before it's all over for another week are precious.

Last night's episode was significantly shorter than the series opener but part of the reason for the reduction in perceived running time in this country has been Sky Atlantic's decision to reduce the number of ad breaks, something I would normally applaud. In the case of Game of Thrones, though, I'm almost tempted to beg them to bring the ads back just to prolong the inevitable...

Of course, it's more drama (and more dragons!) that we really want. So as we approach the tail end of the series let's hope that, along with the inevitable increase in bloodshed and death, we get some extra time to enjoy it all too...

