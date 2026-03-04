Prime Video has confirmed when fans can expect The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 to land.

The series, which is a spin-off from Dungeons and Dragons based web series Critical Role and follows a ragtag group of mercenaries on a series of dramatic adventures, will return to our screens with season 4 on 3 June, with three episodes releasing weekly on the streamer.

Alongside the release date confirmation, a dramatic teaser has also been unveiled, which you can watch below.

In season 3, the Chroma Conclave caused widespread destruction, while the Cider King hunted down Vox Machina, culminating in a shocking character death.

Season 4 will pick up a year later, with our heroes separated and scattered around the globe. But when an evil awakens to threaten the realm, the gang must reunite to take on a dark foe.

The fourth season was confirmed back in October 2024, with the cast revealing the news in a social media post.

Producer and Grog Strongjaw star Travis Willingham had previously told RadioTimes.com about his hopes for another season, saying: "We were thrilled to receive a season 3, and we took the extra runway to make sure that we could get as much of this story in there as we can."

He continued: "But you know, if people tune in and we continue to thrill audiences, then I hope we get to tell this story for as long as they will give us. So I guess people just have to tune in and we'll see how we do."

The Legend of Vox Machina season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on 3 June 2026.

