The project comes from Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge after the writer was snapped up by Amazon in an exclusive three-year deal back in 2019.

Waller-Bridge announced that Turner – who played Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy epic – will be taking on the part of the iconic video game character on Wednesday 3rd September.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” said Waller-Bridge in a statement. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” added Turner, who has also appeared as Jean Grey in the X-Men film series.

She continued: “She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina (Jolie) and Alicia (Vikander) with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

Previous movie adaptations have seen Angelina Jolie and, more recently, Alicia Vikander step into the role.

Prime Video boss Vernon Sanders added: “Lara Croft is one of the most recognisable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will [honour] the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

The new show will also feature Chad Hodge (Wayward Pines and Good Behavior) as Waller-Bridge’s co-showrunner and Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun and The Changeling) as director.

A release date is yet to be confirmed.



