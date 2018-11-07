Gaiman and A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman will serve as executive producers, while Whithouse will pen the series.

We don’t yet know how viewers will be able to watch the show; the series is being produced by Fremantle’s US division, with a UK broadcaster or streaming service yet to be attached to the platform.

Advertisement

The new Gormenghast show won’t be the first time the books are adapted, with the BBC producing a four-part series based on the story in 2000. It starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Master of Ritual Steerpike and Christopher Lee as servant Mr Flay.