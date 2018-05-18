The plot centres around a vampire (Turner/Molony), a werewolf (Tovey/Keenan/Socha) and a ghost (Crichlow/Bracken) sharing a house in Bristol (later Barry Island in Wales), attempting to live normal lives but occasionally being drawn into a wider supernatural world.

The last episode aired in March 2013 – but now fans have another chance to catch up with the whole series, with some of the cast tipping them off on social media.

Being Human will be available on the service for the next two months – so if you want to relive the adventures of Annie, Mitchell, George and company now’s the time to get back into it. At least until we get that reunion we've all been waiting for...