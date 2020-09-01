The Three-Body Problem, which is the first novel in Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy, takes place in an alternate universe and tells the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilisation.

All three novels will be adapted for the Netflix series, with Knives Out director Rian Johnson executive producing alongside Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment, Rosamund Pike's company Primitive Steak and Cixin himself.

"Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," Benioff and Weiss said in a statement.

"We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

Fellow writer Woo also added: "It's a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory."

"I'm thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team."

The Three-Body Problem will be Benioff and Weiss' first drama series since Game of Thrones ended after eight series last year.

The Three-Body Problem will be Benioff and Weiss' first drama series since Game of Thrones ended after eight series last year.