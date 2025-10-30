The Witcher is finally back on Netflix with its fourth season, and fans don't have to worry about whether that dramatic finale will get a follow-up as the show's future is confirmed.

Yes, despite all the heated discourse around the show's creative choices and the recasting of Henry Cavill, the fantasy series remains a trusted tentpole for Netflix, which renewed it for a fifth season before the fourth had even started shooting.

The upcoming entry in the epic drama will, however, bring it to a close, leaving its long-term future in doubt after spin-offs Blood Origin, Nightmare of the Wolf and Sirens of the Deep struck something of a bum note.

Liam Hemsworth will be back in the white wig and contact lenses for The Witcher season 5, with series stalwarts Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra expected to join him. Here's what we know so far.

Liam Hemsworth stars in The Witcher season 4. Susie Allnut / Netflix

The Witcher has been renewed for a fifth season and, in fact, it has already been filmed, but a specific release date for the final episodes is yet to be announced.

Netflix confirmed The Witcher season 5 was in the works in April 2024, announcing that it would film back-to-back with the fourth and bring the fantasy drama to an end.

Shooting on the fifth season wrapped in late September 2025, with the series now undergoing post-production, which could be an extended process due to the show's substantial visual effects.

With that in mind, we probably wouldn't expect The Witcher season 5 to drop on Netflix until autumn/winter 2026. (But that would still be the most rapid turnaround that the series has seen to date.)

The Witcher season 5 cast

Christelle Elwin as Mistle and Freya Allan as Ciri in The Witcher season 4. Netflix

The Witcher season 5 will once again star Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, alongside original stars Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), in what could be their final appearances in these beloved roles.

The show is confirmed to be coming to an end with the upcoming chapter, although we wouldn't rule out further spin-offs or animated specials in the future, which could potentially provide opportunities for them to return.

Here's an overview of the other key players in The Witcher season 4, many of whom will likely return for the fifth entry:

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Freya Allan as Ciri

Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe

Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig

The Witcher season 5 plot theories

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer in The Witcher season 4. Netflix

The Witcher season 5 "will complete the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's books" according to Netflix's TUDUM, drawing upon concluding novels The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake.

Given that they were filmed back-to-back, it should come as no surprise that The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has said that although "they're coming out as two separate entities, [seasons 4 and 5] really are one long story".

Therefore, we can expect The Witcher season 5 to carry unresolved plot threads from fourth through to their natural conclusion, leaving things at a place comparable – if not identical – to the ending of Sapkowski's The Lady of the Lake.

Is there a The Witcher season 5 trailer?

Alas, there's no footage just yet – we'll update this page when that changes.

The Witcher seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 coming soon.

