Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprise their roles for Sirens of the Deep, with video game voice actor Doug Cockle returning as the iconic Geralt of Rivia (in lieu of live-action stars Henry Cavill and Liam Hemsworth).

The Witcher was dealt a surprising blow when Cavill abruptly parted ways with the series, but Netflix is still pushing ahead with seasons 4 and 5 with Hemsworth – and hopefully this self-contained feature film will only add to the anticipation.

Here's everything we know so far about The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep on Netflix.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be released on Netflix on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

The film should come as relief to fans who have been patiently waiting for The Witcher season 4, starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, which is still some time away.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep cast

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep features a mix of talent from the live-action show and voice actors, with video game legend Doug Cockle returning to play the lead role: Geralt of Rivia.

Although not quite as famous to the general public as Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth, who share the Geralt role in the main series, Cockle has an enormous amount of respect from fans of The Witcher video games.

He provided the voice of Geralt for the entire original trilogy, returning for guest appearances in Soulcalibur VI and Monster Hunter World as well as the announced fourth instalment in the role-playing phenomenon.

Live-action The Witcher stars Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra will be reprising their roles of Jaskier and Yennefer in the animated feature, while Will Trent alum Christina Wren has been cast as Essi Daven.

Sirens of the Deep is written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, directed by Kang Hei Chul, and animated by the trinity of talent behind Nightmare of the Wolf: Studio Image, Platige Mir and Hivemind.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep about?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on a short story by franchise creator Andrzej Sapkowski titled A Little Sacrifice, which was first published as part of the Sword of Destiny collection in 1992.

The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople.

"He must count on friends – old and new – to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war."

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer

You can watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep trailer right now:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep lands on Netflix on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.