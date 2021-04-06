The Witcher unveils behind-the-scenes clip as filming wraps on season 2

It feels like an eternity ago that the first series of The Witcher arrived on Netflix back in December 2019 – and the second series of the fantasy drama has finally wrapped production.

The series, which is one of many to have been adversely affected by the pandemic, began filming over a year ago and suffered several shooting delays caused by both COVID and an injury to star Henry Cavill.

Announcing the completion, a statement from Netflix read, “Spanning 15 UK locations with 89 cast members, approximately 1,200 crew members, and a whole lot of new monsters, the road to wrap has been almost as epic as the series itself.”

To celebrate, the streamer also released a short behind-the-scenes video showing the cast and crew reacting to the end of production.

In the clip, Cavill can be seen addressing the rest of the team, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, I wanted to say thank you.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explains, “That is a wrap on season two of The Witcher. It is hard to believe it’s been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical Witcher fashion, in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night.

“Since then, we’ve shot for 158 days with at least one unit, sometimes two, sometimes three – all while decked out in face shields and face masks and goggles and slathered in hand sanitiser.”

She added, “We cannot wait to show you what Geralt and Ciri and Yennefer and Jaskier and all of your favourites have been up to since we left them,” also teasing that there are plenty of new characters, storylines and monsters to look forward to in the next run.

While no release date has been announced for series two just yet, we do know that several new faces are joining the cast including The Bridge and Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia and Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju.

As with the first run, the series will be based partly on tales from short story collections The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny, while it will also touch on events from Blood of Elves – the first book in Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher saga.