The Watch series based on Terry Pratchett novels is coming to BBC Two

After its release earlier this year on BBC America, The Watch will be launching on BBC iPlayer next month before it lands on BBC Two “at a later date”, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Advertisement

Loosely based on Terry Pratchett’s City Watch Discworld novels, The Watch stars Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer as captain of The City Watch Sam Vines, Lara Rossi as noblewoman Lady Sybil Ramkin, Adam Hugill as Carrot and Marama Corlett as Angua. The Wire star Wendell Pierce also voices Death.

Despite the success of other Pratchett adaptations, including Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, The Watch hasn’t been without controversy, with many fans of the book criticising its “punk-rock” look and even Pratchett’s daughter stating it “shares no DNA” with the books.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the eight-part series’ upcoming launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two, BBC boss Sue Deeks said:“The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic and enjoyable watch – full of thrills, humour and memorable characters.”

Lead Writer and Executive Producer Simon Allen added: “We had so much fun making this weird, wild ride of show with such an exceptional cast and dedicated crew. We can’t wait for UK audiences to join our adorable gang on their adventures!”

The Watch will be available on BBC iPlayer from Thursday 1st July before being released on BBC Two later this year.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub for the latest news.