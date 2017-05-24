Now, we know this isn’t quite as exciting as new images or a trailer – it is just a gif of someone’s eye, after all – but if you look closely you can see that there’s slightly more going on here than, ahem, meets the, ah… well, you see where we’re going with this.

Zoom in closer and you can see Kit Harington’s Jon Snow reflected in the Night’s King’s beady pupil, following a trend started in the last trailer when fans spotted the White Walker leader eyeing up the icy Wall protecting Westeros from his gang.

And it doesn’t end there, with the eye also seeming to show small images of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen (note the white hair) and Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister, the latter (who we've brightened a bit so you can see better) sitting on the Iron Throne in a similar way to her depiction when previous footage hinted that she might have some White Walker dealings herself.

More like this

Now, it’s doubtful that there’s any riddle here – it seems pretty clear that this gif is intended as a mood-setter for the upcoming season, pitting the White Walkers against the three driving forces in Westeros in a more overt way than before – but there’s definitely one thing we can glean from this new release.

If there IS still a big mystery to solve in the Seven Kingdoms, the eyes have it.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on 17th July on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day