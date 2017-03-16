Fields of blood, people being sliced in half (both lengthways and crossways), aggressive girls carrying their own severed arms like weapons – if these or similar themes disturb you, you may wish to avoid the new trailer for American Gods.

Unlike the atmospheric, thoughtful first look at Amazon's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantasy novel, this latest teaser is awash with the red stuff. But if you can handle it, it does look pretty damn awesome...