New HBO/Sky Atlantic fantasy series The Nevers introduces a strange alternate take on Victorian London, where various people (usually women) mysteriously gain a power or “turn” that makes them a target for sinister forces.

Leading the “Touched” are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) – but also in the mix of The Nevers cast is the extravagant, colourful Lord Hugo Swann, played by Happy Valley’s James Norton.

“He’s a pansexual posh boy who runs this orgy club, and he blackmails his contemporaries,” Norton exclusively tells the new issue of Radio Times. “It’s an absolute joy to play him.

“I love being able to let rip, and tap into that dark, wonderful, bawdy side of humanity. We’re all desperate to be Hugo Swann, but we’re all too repressed to actually give it a go.”

In the first few episodes of the series, which starts on Monday 17th May, we see Hugo on the fringes of the main story. As Penance and Amalia battle repressive Victorian forces, his shadowy intentions are slowly revealed…

And apparently the whole thing builds to some massive twists in the final episode, which could leave the show on a knife edge. The second half of season one was delayed due to the pandemic and begins filming later this year, so there’ll be a bit of a wait until we get a resolution.

“It’s so unpredictable and as a result it’s just so brave,” Norton tells us.

“That’s what makes the series unique, I think. When you watch episode six, your mind will be blown. Ours was blown when we read it, so watching it is going to be an absolutely crazy experience!”

Altogether, it sounds like this series is taking some big swings very soon. Well I never(s).

The Nevers airs on Sundays on HBO, and begins on Monday 17th May on Sky Atlantic for British viewers.