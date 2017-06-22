Here's a closer look...

The brief sighting of the Hound means any Game of Thrones fans who spent most of last series excited – and then disappointed – by the prospect of Cleganebowl have cause to get their hopes up again.

Not familiar with Cleganebowl? The long-running fan theory predicts a showdown between the Hound and his brother, Gregor Clegane (aka the Mountain). Now, don't go thinking there's any love lost between these two – the pair have nothing but hate for one another, ever since Gregor burned Sandor as a child, leaving him with horrific facial scarring.

The monstrous Mountain now serves ice queen Cersei Lannister, doing her cruel bidding without question and fans had predicted he would act as her champion in a trial by combat ordered by the High Sparrow in series six. As we well know, that prediction ended in fiery chaos as Cersei blew up much of King's Landing – and the Sparrow – by unleashing her stash of wildfire on the city in the season finale.

Hopes for Cleganebowl went up in smoke... that is, until the newest series seven trailer which pictures what looks like the Hound – in stature and in clothing – positioned in some sort of arena. There's no doubt the mystery figure is engaging in a fight – could it be against his brother? Could he about to get the vengeance that's been owed him for so long?

Twitter certainly seems to think so...

I think this may be Cleganebowl: pic.twitter.com/AR4Yqb9aQv — Henald (@_Henald) June 21, 2017

There's not long to wait until we find out for sure... The new series of Game of Thrones premieres on Monday 17th July at 2am