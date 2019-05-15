The devil has all the best clothes: David Tennant is a style icon in new Good Omens images
Demon Crowley is living it up in Soho in exclusive new images for Neil Gaiman's new series on Amazon Prime Video
Fans may be awaiting the new adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s apocalyptic story Good Omens for a number of reasons: love of the original novel, interest in the quirky characters, a desire to learn about religion without cracking a bible.
But if anyone just wants to watch David Tennant prance around in a series of nice outfits and hairstyles, well, the series clearly has that in spades too.
In a new image, RadioTimes.com can reveal another of the former Doctor Who star’s many looks from the series, apparently taking place during his demon character’s long journey through Earth’s history while awaiting the arrival of the Antichrist.
We’re guessing this is Crowley’s fashionable 1960s look.
By contrast, his angel opposite number Aziraphale (played by Michael Sheen) almost never changes his togs, as shown in another picture released by Amazon ahead of the series’ release.
Other new previews from the series include a look at the biker-gang Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, Jack Whitehall’s hapless Witchfinder Newt, his commanding officer Sergeant Shadwell (Michael McKean), Miranda Richardson’s psychic Madame Tracy, the gang of kids who might just save (or doom) humanity, and Jon Hamm’s rather natty angel Gabriel.
And with Gabriel, we bring it back to the clothes again. Who knew the end of the world would be so well-clad?
Good Omens is released on Amazon Prime Video on 31st May 2019