Teresa Palmer reveals why key Diana story was cut from A Discovery of Witches season 2

The second series of A Discovery of Witches came to a close earlier this month, with Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) returning to the present day after a grand old time in Elizabethan London.

It was an action-packed season, juggling Matthew and Diana’s search for the elusive Book of Life in the past with the Congregation closing in on their friends in the present-day. With so much going on, it’s understandable that not everything from the Deborah Harkness’ books the series is based on made the final cut.

In the second book of the All Souls trilogy, Diana finds out she’s pregnant only to have a miscarriage shortly after. The storyline wasn’t included in the TV adaptation, and star Teresa Palmer shed some light on the reasoning behind the omission.

“It was just one of those really sad things that we weren’t able to include it,” Palmer told EW. “It’s just an unfortunate part of doing these adaptations. You just can’t include everything that you want to and I had to come to peace with that decision.

Palmer went on to add that she “really fought for the miscarriage to be included in the series.”

She said: “As a woman who’s had a miscarriage herself, I thought it was really pertinent to the story and the journey of Matthew and Diana. And also just to show the fragility of life and new life and bringing babies into this world.”

Ultimately, she explains, the writers and producer felt they “couldn’t dedicate enough time to mourning and having the true grieving process that you need to have as a woman who goes through something like that.”

At the end of the second series, Diana discovers she is pregnant, though it’s unclear whether the miscarriage storyline will be included in the upcoming third and final season.

A Discovery of Witches seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV, with series 3 coming soon. You can purchase Deborah Harkness' novel A Discovery of Witches on Amazon.