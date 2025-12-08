Talamasca: The Secret Order has dropped its season 1 finale on Netflix (in the UK) and AMC (across the pond), leaving fans of the Anne Rice-inspired drama to wonder what's next for the shady secret society.

The new series inhabits the same wider universe as the highly acclaimed Interview with the Vampire and less celebrated Mayfair Witches, both of which are also based on the works of late novelist Rice.

The most notable connecting thread between Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca is the appearance of actor Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy; the biographer of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), who first appeared in the former show.

Due to Talamasca's acknowledgement of a plot twist from Interview with the Vampire season 2, you'd be better off watching that show first if you have any interest in following the Immortal Universe in order.

But will Talamasca: The Secret Order prove as enduring as its two sibling shows? Here's what we know so far about a potential second season of the fantasy drama.

Will there be a Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2?

AMC has yet to reveal whether Talamasca: The Secret Order has been renewed for season 2 or cancelled.

The US broadcaster has previously been highly supportive of its Anne Rice connected universe, which began with acclaimed drama Interview with the Vampire and expanded with Mayfair Witches.

Both shows have had their third seasons confirmed, despite the latter faring worse with critics. Talamasca has fallen in-between the two in terms of critical reception.

Of course, quality is rarely what determines a show’s future, with commercial success (or lack thereof) being the predominant factor.

Expect AMC to be monitoring the show’s performance closely in the coming weeks or months, with a final verdict to follow soon after the season finale.

When could a potential Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2 be released?

If Talamasca: The Secret Order is renewed for season 2, we may not see it until as far off as 2027.

The production window for fellow Immortal Universe shows Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches has been approximately 18-24 months.

If Talamasca follows the same schedule, we could conceivably get a second season by mid-to-late 2027.

Talamasca: The Secret Order season 2 cast speculation

Elizabeth McGovern stars in Talamasca: The Secret Order. AMC

It’s not yet confirmed which Talamasca cast members would return in a potential second season, but it’s likely we’d see several actors reprise their roles.

Here’s a reminder of who featured in Talamasca: The Secret Order season 1:

Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole

Celine Buckens as Doris

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive

William Fichtner as Jasper

Elizabeth McGovern as Helen

Tomi May as Highsmith

Will Brown as Checkers

Bryony Hannah as Ridge

Is there a trailer for a potential Talmasca: The Secret Order season 2?

Alas, there’s no new footage just yet – we’ll update this page when a trailer drops.

