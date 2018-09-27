"I think, you know, as an actor it was really satisfying – I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines – to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us," Turner said in an interview with IGN.

"I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, “End of Game of Thrones”.

"That was really emotional," she added.

Asked whether the show will have a fulfilling conclusion, she said: "Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think."

And if Turner has seen the final pages of the script, could that mean that Sansa — and potentially the other Stark siblings — survives to the end? We'll have to wait till early next year to find out.