“And my one was me getting pushed out the window [in the series’ first episode].”

Accordingly, in recent interviews a few other cast members revealed to RadioTimes.com where their storyboards came from.

Conleth Hill, who plays Lord Varys, received a storyboard from the scene where he “unboxes” a sorcerer, revealing his dark backstory, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka reformed Lannister Ser Jaime, was gifted a reminder of the scene where his sword hand was severed.

Carice van Houten, who stars as Red Priestess Melisandre, was gifted an impression of her birth of a shadow assassin in season two. Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth? The wildfire explosion that destroyed his ship and son and sent him plunging into the Blackwater Rush.

All notable, iconic moments from the series, that really defined and refined the characters as we know them today – which is why it’s interesting to learn just which actors received storyboards from the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, suggesting their biggest moments are yet to come…

“I just got a scene, one where I...it’s one of the scenes of this year,” Rory McCann, who plays scarred warrior The Hound/Sandor Clegane told RadioTimes.com.

“It's just a small scene I can't discuss yet.”

“Mine was of my last scene,” Richard Dormer, who plays resurrected Lord Beric Dondarrion, added.

“Yeah, I can't say anything.”

And Gwendoline Christie, playing the mighty Brienne of Tarth, also suggested that her best moments were yet to come.

“I can't tell you!” Christie said. “But not because I don't want to – I just can't.”

Until we get a full rundown of what the rest of the actors’ storyboard gifts were, we can’t be sure just how many of them have huge, visually arresting scenes still to come in the last series – we wouldn’t be surprised if a few of Thrones’ biggest characters have incredible moments yet to come – but even based on these limited accounts, it sounds like there’ll be more watercooler moments in this year’s series than most of the others put together. Brace yourselves.

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV