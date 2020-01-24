The Baxter High Raven paid a visit to Pop's Diner, where he showed Betty his cast from an injury caused by a Stonewall lineman.

Much like in the comics they're both adapted from, it's not the first time the teen dramas have crossed over. Set in the neighbouring towns of Greendale and Riverdale, both series often reference each other.

Another character to appear in both shows was Ben Button (Moses Thiessen). Ben was a recurring Riverdale character who died by jumping out of a window in season 3. Despite his apparent death, he managed to die again in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season one at the hands of Madam Satan.

Speaking to ET about the rather confusing cameo, showrunner of both series Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said, "[Ben's cameo] suggests a very deep, deep mythology where time and space bends. I love that kid. I’m sad that he keeps turning up and horrible things keep happening to him."

When asked whether an explanation could be that Ben hadn't actually died in Riverdale, he said "It seemed like it was pretty final, but yet there he is in Greendale. But in Greendale, everyone pops up - the dead don’t stay dead long in Greendale."

Both series were always meant to share a universe, with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina originally meant to air on Riverdale's US network The CW before moving over to Netflix.

New episodes of Riverdale air on Thursdays on The CW in the US, with episodes available on Netflix the next day

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently available to stream on Netflix