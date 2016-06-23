If you're a Lord of the Rings fan currently in the Oxford area, drop whatever you're doing and head to the Bodleian Library. Seriously.

The historic building is currently home to a recently discovered map of Middle-earth. The working document is annotated by JRR Tolkien, who is buried in the city of Oxford. You can see copious notes, annotations and markings revealing the author's vision for the "creatures, topography and heraldry" of the fantasy world where The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place.