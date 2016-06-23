Rare Middle-Earth map annotated by JRR Tolkien goes on display for one day only
A real treat for fans...
If you're a Lord of the Rings fan currently in the Oxford area, drop whatever you're doing and head to the Bodleian Library. Seriously.
The historic building is currently home to a recently discovered map of Middle-earth. The working document is annotated by JRR Tolkien, who is buried in the city of Oxford. You can see copious notes, annotations and markings revealing the author's vision for the "creatures, topography and heraldry" of the fantasy world where The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings take place.
Since being acquired earlier this year, the map has joined the Bodleian's Tolkien archive, the largest collection of original Tolkien manuscripts and drawings in the world.
It's free to view and can be found at the Blackwell Hall in Weston Library. But it's only on display to the public for one day. Today. Thursday 23 June, until 5.30pm.
So fly, you fools!