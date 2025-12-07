The stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have made sure to reassure fans about the changes made from the books for season 2.

The upcoming season will see Percy sail to the Sea of Monsters to rescue his friend Grover and save Camp Half-Blood, and is based on the second beloved novel in Rick Riordan's fantasy series.

It's been established that there are a few more changes this time round compared to season 1, however, actors Dior Goodjohn (who plays Clarisse La Rue, the daughter of Ares) and Daniel Diemer (who plays Tyson, Percy's cyclops half-brother), have assured fans that they have nothing to worry about.

Goodjohn exclusively told Radio Times: "I think [fans will be] very, very pleased. You always get a little bit nervous, at least I do when I see a change just because I know how much these books are the fans' baby, they're the fans' parent, they're the fans' son, they're everything.

"So you get nervous like, 'Oh, I wonder how they're going to respond?' But then you continue to read and you're like, It's executed so phenomenally. I think when the fans that have read the book see it, they'll just be so pleasantly surprised."

Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy's cyclops half-brother, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 Disney/David Bukach

Diemer added: "Even if things are changing, the heart of the books and the heart of the characters, that remains the same. I think that's the most important part.

"It doesn't feel like they're trying to make something that's their own. It all has to do with putting together an entire show. But they're trying to keep the heart and soul of Percy Jackson very, very much alive throughout. I think if that's the priority for the fans, then they're going to be very, very happy."

The author of the series, Rick Riordan echoed this during a chat with Radio Times, saying: "I think we were fairly confident that most of the tweaks that we had done would be well received. We had many, many conversations about that.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 Disney/David Bukach

"And I will say this, I think everyone on the team is very mindful of the legacy of the books and the audience and what they're expecting. So while I don't think we feel imprisoned by that, I do think that we all feel a sense of obligation and respect toward the material. So everyone's coming at it from the same point of view, which is really lovely. I mean, anytime you translate from one media to another, you have to make changes."

As for what those changes are, and what the fans think, only time will tell! But one thing's for sure, everyone is very ready to return to Camp Half-Blood.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will return to Disney Plus on 10th December.

